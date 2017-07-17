Researchers to study why Columbus area has so many evictions

The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising...More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising sweep of...More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania driver crashed after he became distracted by taking a selfie.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania driver crashed after he became distracted by taking a selfie.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man after they say he doused himself with gasoline and threatened to light him and four officers on fire.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man after they say he doused himself with gasoline and threatened to light him and four officers on fire.More >>
The investigation into a deadly shooting at a suburban Cincinnati gender-reveal party has taken a strange turn.More >>
The investigation into a deadly shooting at a suburban Cincinnati gender-reveal party has taken a strange turn.More >>
Ohio's capital city has stopped enforcing its panhandling law after similar laws were challenged successfully using a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in an Arizona case about church signs.More >>
Ohio's capital city has stopped enforcing its panhandling law after similar laws were challenged successfully using a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in an Arizona case about church signs.More >>
A 13-year-old girl from Ohio has received a national Girl Scout Award for helping save her grandmother's life.More >>
A 13-year-old girl from Ohio has received a national Girl Scout Award for helping save her grandmother's life.More >>
A new research project is intended to help determine why the county that includes Columbus has Ohio's busiest eviction court and such high numbers of people forced to leave their homes.More >>
A new research project is intended to help determine why the county that includes Columbus has Ohio's busiest eviction court and such high numbers of people forced to leave their homes.More >>
An Ohio prison has established a gardening program in an effort to keep inmates from returning to prison after they're released.More >>
An Ohio prison has established a gardening program in an effort to keep inmates from returning to prison after they're released.More >>
Authorities have identified the two Ohio teens killed when the sport-utility vehicle they were riding in collided with a firetruck.More >>
Authorities have identified the two Ohio teens killed when the sport-utility vehicle they were riding in collided with a firetruck.More >>
Authorities say a body has been found in the trunk of a car after Texas police asked an Ohio department to check a house for a missing woman.More >>
Authorities say a body has been found in the trunk of a car after Texas police asked an Ohio department to check a house for a missing woman.More >>
Officials say an overflowing stream following heavy rain toppled a large bronze statue at architect Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Fallingwater house in Pennsylvania.More >>
Officials say an overflowing stream following heavy rain toppled a large bronze statue at architect Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Fallingwater house in Pennsylvania.More >>