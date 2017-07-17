Researchers to study why Columbus area has so many evictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A new research project is intended to help determine why the county that includes Columbus has Ohio's busiest eviction court and such high numbers of people forced to leave their homes.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2vkm8cu ) reports Franklin County has nearly 18,000 eviction cases filed annually. The newly announced research led by graduate students at Ohio State University will aim to find out why.

They'll use data, field observation and interviews with tenants and landlords to study various factors, such as employment, housing quality, rent increases and changes in personal circumstances.

They anticipate providing city and county officials with policy recommendations that could be implemented to help address causes of the high eviction numbers.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

