YSU welcomes brand new Barnes & Noble bookstore

The smell of new books, coffee, and Penguin Pride are once again under one roof on Youngstown State University's campus.

The new Barnes & Noble student bookstore on the campus of Lincoln and Fifth Avenues celebrated it's grand opening Monday morning.

Shelves were stocked with Penguin gear for fans of the student athletes and a plethora of books, gadgets, and everyday items for those with a flair for learning.

Inside the freshly built building, students can also get their daily caffeine fix. Nestled away inside the two story structure is a convenient Starbucks Cafe that will be able to serve lunch to both students and community members.

YSU President Jim Tressel told 21 News, "There are so many people I would run into that would say, I want to grab a YSU hat, I want to grab a T-shirt, I want to sit down and meet someone somewhere and it seems like our bookstore was tucked away in the student union, hard to find parking, you never just rode by it. So to have this just pop up out the sky, we couldn't be happier."

The new Barnes & Noble bookstore took eight months to complete and has many on campus saying that it will be a premier spot for the students, faculty, and community members to mingle.

Students are welcome to stop by for textbooks for their fall classes or purchase them online for pick up.

Barnes & Noble is open for the Summer 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., although the Cafe stays open until 8 p.m.

Barnes & Noble was chosen to operate YSU's student bookstore last August, following a national search for a new operation partner. The company operates more than 750 college bookstores nationwide.