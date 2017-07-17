Philadelphia homicides up 20 percent amid deadly weekend

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities are reporting a 20 percent increase this year in the number of homicides in Philadelphia, where four people were shot and killed over the weekend.

Police have recorded 168 killings in the city this year compared to only 140 at the same time last year.

If the upward trend continues, the city could record 300 or more killings by the end of this year, a total not seen since there were 331 homicide victims in 2012.

Over the weekend, four people were killed and several others wounded, including a 15-year-old boy, in a series of shootings around the city.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.