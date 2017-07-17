Coroner: 18-year-old Youngstown man shot several times

A man shot last week inside a home on Youngstown's South Side died over the weekend, according to police.

Eighteen-year-old Braylin Bell was found on the floor at his Mistletoe Avenue home at around 2 a.m.Friday.

Bell had been shot several times, according to the Mahoning County Coroner's Office. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was listed in critical condition until his death on Saturday.

The coroner is waiting for the results of an autopsy before issuing a ruling on Bell's death.

Police say they do not have any suspects in connection with the shooting.