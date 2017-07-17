Coroner: 18-year-old Youngstown man shot several times

Traffic isn't the only thing being interrupted by construction work along Route 46 in Niles. City Councilman Ryan McNaughton reports that crews working to replace a valve for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District cut a water pipe along Route 46 between Fifth Street and McKees Lane. The accident has cut water service to some areas of the south side of Niles. McNaughton says the pipe was not on the blueprints. He says water department officials are on the scene, but there is no word...More >>
The Ohio National Guard has already torn down close to 10 of the 20 homes sanctioned by the state to be torn down.More >>
Austintown police are investigating a report from a woman who claims that two valuable autographed footballs are missing.More >>
A Warren man sentenced for torching a concession stand at Niles McKinley Stadium is back is in jail for new crimes.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising...More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>
