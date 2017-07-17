Youngstown shooting victim succumbs to wound - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown shooting victim succumbs to wound

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A man shot last week inside a home on Youngstown's South Side died over the weekend, according to police.

Eighteen-year-old Braylin Bell was found on the floor at his Mistletoe Avenue home at around 2 a.m.Friday.

Bell had been shot in the head.  He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was listed in critical condition until his death.

Police say they do not have any suspects in connection with the shooting.

