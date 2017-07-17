Former Voice contestant opening for Chris Young at Canfield Fair

A former contestant on NBC's The Voice will perform at the upcoming Canfield Fair.

Singer-songwriter Rae Lynn, who made it to the quarterfinals of The Voice in 2012, will open for Grammy-nominated Chris Young at the fair on Monday, September 4th

She'll be on the grandstand stage at 7 pm before Young, whose career includes hits such as “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Sober Saturday Night” and “The Man I Want to Be.”

Tickets can also be purchased through ticketmaster.com or in-person by calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting the Canfield Fair Administration Office.

Visit canfieldfair.com for more information.