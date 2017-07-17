Woman reports Marino, Montana signed footballs missing from Austintown storage

Austintown police are investigating a report from a woman who claims that two valuable autographed footballs are missing.

The footballs were both autographed by former SanFrancisco 49'rs standout quarterback Joe Montana, according to the report.

The second football was also autographed by former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

The woman says both balls were packed away and shipped from Illinois when her wheelchair-bound brother moved here.

She says the boxes were being stored at a Clarkins Drive rental storage facility in the township, but when she checked the facility, the boxes that the footballs had been packed in were empty.

The woman could only remember the name of one of the three movers who transported the property from Illinois and gave that name to police.

She places the value of the footballs at $7,000.