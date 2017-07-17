Woman reports Marino, Montana signed footballs missing from Austintown storage

Traffic isn't the only thing being interrupted by construction work along Route 46 in Niles.More >>
A man shot last week inside a home on Youngstown's South Side died over the weekend, according to police.More >>
The Ohio National Guard has already torn down close to 10 of the 20 homes sanctioned by the state to be torn down.More >>
Austintown police are investigating a report from a woman who claims that two valuable autographed footballs are missing.More >>
A Warren man sentenced for torching a concession stand at Niles McKinley Stadium is back is in jail for new crimes.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising...More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>
