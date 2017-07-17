National Guard helps flight blight in Youngstown

The Ohio National Guard has already torn down close to 10 of the 20 homes sanctioned by the state to be torn down.

Monday the National Guard demolished a home on Hudson Avenue.

It typically takes about two hours for them to knock down a home, but when they're finished they know they left the neighborhood and the city a better place.

"I believe it helps the community because all these old houses are just sitting here and it's a danger. The kids are running around, I'm always running around with them, and they're also just an eye sore. I have had multiple community members come up to me and tell me how much they appreciate us tearing down these houses and helping them out," says Private First Class Thomas Pepe.

When the guard is finished they spread seed and plant grass to beautify the vacant lot.