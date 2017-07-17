Construction crews cut water supply to Niles neighborhoods - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Construction crews cut water supply to Niles neighborhoods

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
NILES, Ohio -

Traffic isn't the only thing being interrupted by construction work along Route 46 in Niles.

City Councilman Ryan McNaughton reports that crews working to replace a valve for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District cut a water pipe along Route 46 between Fifth Street and McKees Lane Monday afternoon.

The accident has cut water service to some areas of the south side of Niles.

McNaughton says the pipe was not on the blueprints.

He says water department officials are on the scene, but there is no word on when service will be restored.

The construction work that shut down that section of Route 46 is expected to continue through the week.

