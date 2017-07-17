Woman who doused boyfriend with urine denies setting fire

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman accused of setting her sleeping boyfriend on fire and then throwing urine on him to extinguish the flames says she actually saved his life after he accidentally sparked the fire.

Thirty-eight-year-old Leigh Ann Sepelyak told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2u23p7P ) on Monday that she plans to fight the charges against her, which include attempted homicide.

Penn Hills police alleged last week that she and her boyfriend argued July 8, and after he fell asleep she threw gasoline on him and set him afire.

The man told the newspaper last week that he spilled gasoline on himself and later sparked the fire trying to light a cigarette. Sepelyak doused the flames with urine stored in buckets because there is no bathroom in the basement where they live.

