Dog owner charged after attack on 2 children

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - The owner of a pit bull that mauled two children last month in Pennsylvania has been charged in the attack.

LNP newspaper (http://bit.ly/2uBFbmf ) reports that 42-year-old Luis Oma Colon-Colon of Pottsville was charged in Lancaster County with attacks causing severe injury, reckless endangering and other counts.

Police say a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl suffered puncture wounds to their faces after the dog broke through a fence June 19 and attacked them as their mother was getting them out of a minivan.

Authorities said in an affidavit that the dog had bitten Colon-Colon's 4-year-old grandson multiple times in July 2013. The owner had the dog euthanized after last month's attack.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Colon-Colon and a listed number for him couldn't be found Monday.

Information from: LNP, http://lancasteronline.com

