Timeline unclear when court proceedings will resume in Austintown court

Niles City Council voted Monday night to approve the mayor's financial plan.More >>
Traffic isn't the only thing being interrupted by construction work along Route 46 in Niles. City Councilman Ryan McNaughton reports that crews working to replace a valve for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District cut a water pipe along Route 46 between Fifth Street and McKees Lane Monday afternoon. The accident has cut water service to some areas of the south side of Niles. McNaughton says the pipe was not on the blueprints. He says water department officials are on the scene, but...More >>
A crew from FirstEnergy is working to find out why power is out to hundreds of homes and businesses in Boardman and Canfield. Power went out to 560 FirstEnergy customers Monday afternoon. Canfield Township had the highest number of outages with 340. 173 outages were reported in Boardman, and 47 in Canfield. Boardman Police dispatch tells 21 News that a transformer malfunctioned along Tippecanoe Road. FirstEnergy estimates power will be back on by 8:30 pm.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising...More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>
