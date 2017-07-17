Timeline unclear when court proceedings will resume in Austintown court

It could be a couple of months before Mahoning County resumes court proceedings in its Austintown court.

Earlier this month, the court moved its proceedings to Canfield and Boardman after a sewer back up flooded the court.

21 News has learned attorneys for the county are trying to determine who is responsible for paying for the damage.

According to the county sanitation engineers, the county was not made aware of the sewer problems until a couple of days after the building flooded. However, it is believed the flooding was a result of a back up on the county's main line.

Employees with the court say the building's owner hired a professional cleaner to clean and sanitize the building. However, it is unclear who is financially responsible for the clean up costs.

According to the court administrator, court proceedings will resume in Austintown once all of the repairs have been made. The court is still open for regular business.