Power cut to hundreds in Boardman and Canfield

A crew from FirstEnergy is working to find out why power is out to hundreds of homes and businesses in Boardman and Canfield.

Power went out to 560 FirstEnergy customers Monday afternoon.

Canfield Township had the highest number of outages with 340.

173 outages were reported in Boardman, and 47 in Canfield.

Boardman Police dispatch tells 21 News that a transformer malfunctioned along Tippecanoe Road.

FirstEnergy estimates power will be back on by 8:30 pm.