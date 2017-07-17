Power restored to hundreds in Boardman and Canfield

A Girard man is reportedly dead after what officials are calling a water accident Sunday morning. Richard Mongell, investigator from Ashtabula Coroner's office, confirmed the death of 58-year-old Michael Daroski, of Girard. According to reports, Daroski was found dead after a water accident. The incident is under investigation.More >>
Niles City Council voted Monday night to approve the mayor's financial plan.More >>
A 34-year-old Maplewood High School graduate was one of two victims in a deadly airplane crash in Kansas.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising...More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>
