Power restored to hundreds in Boardman and Canfield

A crew from FirstEnergy worked to restore power to hundreds of homes and businesses in Boardman and Canfield on Monday afternoon.

Power was restored to both areas by 6:30 Monday evening.

About 560 FirstEnergy customers were affected, Canfield Township had the highest number of outages with 340.

173 outages were reported in Boardman, and 47 in Canfield.

Boardman Police dispatch told 21 News that a transformer malfunctioned along Tippecanoe Road, causing these outages.