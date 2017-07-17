Niles fiscal recovery plan approved by council

Niles City Council voted Monday night to approve the mayor's financial plan.

Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia presented his plan to council last week ahead of a deadline to present the revised budget to a state mandated fiscal commission.

Monday night city council voted 5-2 to approve the fiscal formula.

The same council members, Frank Pezzano and Linda Marchese, who voted against it at both of last week's meetings, voted against the plan again on Monday.

The 58 point plan includes eight new items. One includes borrowing money for critical improvements needed to several city buildings. Others include outsourcing income tax services and increasing license plate fees by $10 to help

support road repairs.

City Service Director Ed Stredney tells 21 News that the fiscal recovery plan does account for the city to accept reimbursement funds from the Mahoning Valley Sanitation District.

However, thos funds were put in jeopardy, when judges from both Mahoning and Trumbull Counties wrote a letter last week asking for a legal precedent, and more information, beforethose funds could potential be reimbursed to

Youngstown, Niles, and McDonald.

Stredney said the plan uses those funds for infrastructure imporvement, but couldn't specify on which improvements could be impacted if that money does not go through.

The financial recovery plan must pass another hurdle- it moves on to the fiscal commission. The deadline for the commission to recieve the plan was July 25th. There's no word yet on when the cgroup could vote on the plan.

Mayor Scarnecchia's plan is the seventh that has been presented. Former versions were struck down after issues pertaining to the wellness center and several repairs to city owned buildings.



