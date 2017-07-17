Girard man pronounced dead after Lake Erie water accident - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Girard man pronounced dead after Lake Erie water accident

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
CONNEAUT, Ohio -

A Girard man is reportedly dead after what officials are calling a water accident Sunday morning.

Richard Mongell, investigator from Ashtabula Coroner's office, confirmed the death of 58-year-old Michael Daroski, of Girard. 

According to reports, Daroski was found dead after a water accident. 

The incident is under investigation. 

