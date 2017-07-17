Girard man pronounced dead after Lake Erie water accident

A 34-year-old Maplewood High School graduate was one of two victims in a deadly airplane crash in Kansas.More >>
A 34-year-old Maplewood High School graduate was one of two victims in a deadly airplane crash in Kansas.More >>
A crew from FirstEnergy worked to restore power to hundreds of homes and businesses in Boardman and Canfield on Monday afternoon.More >>
A crew from FirstEnergy worked to restore power to hundreds of homes and businesses in Boardman and Canfield on Monday afternoon.More >>
New hires paid off in a big way, when a veteran firefighter had a heart attack on duty in Warren. At Warren Fire house, a veteran firefighter in his 40's wasn't feeling well and collapsed in a locker room after having a heart attack. Three new hires took action using their training as paramedics. Two of them took turns doing chest compressions while the other went for an Automated External Defibrilator. They did more CPR for about ten minutes. Captain Brown says two Warren ...More >>
New hires paid off in a big way, when a veteran firefighter had a heart attack on duty in Warren. At Warren Fire house, a veteran firefighter in his 40's wasn't feeling well and collapsed in a locker room after having a heart attack. Three new hires took action using their training as paramedics. Two of them took turns doing chest compressions while the other went for an Automated External Defibrilator. They did more CPR for about ten minutes. Captain Brown says two Warren ...More >>
Several people remain in critical condition after those chain reaction crashes on Interstate 76 Sunday night in Jackson Township.More >>
Several people remain in critical condition after those chain reaction crashes on Interstate 76 Sunday night in Jackson Township.More >>
The trial continued Monday for Joseph Yurich, the Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir.More >>
The trial continued Monday for Joseph Yurich, the Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising...More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising sweep of...More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>