Girard man pronounced dead after Lake Erie water accident

New hires paid off in a big way, when a veteran firefighter had a heart attack on duty in Warren. At Warren Fire house, a veteran firefighter in his 40's wasn't feeling well and collapsed in a locker room after having a heart attack. Three new hires took action using their training as paramedics. Two of them took turns doing chest compressions while the other went for an Automated External Defibrilator. They did more CPR for about ten minutes. Captain Brown says two Warren ...