Lisbon man caught in sex scandal ordered by court not to attend any fair in Ohio

A Lisbon man, who was arrested during an undercover sex sting, is facing two felony charges of importuning and possessing criminal tools.

According to Austintown police, 36-year-old Matthew Earl responded to a fake personal ad on Backpage.com where officers posed as a 15-year-old boy.

At his arraignment on Monday, Earl was ordered to not attend any fair within the state of Ohio.

Police Lt. Jeff Solic told 21 News that officers placed an ad in the “men seeking men” personals ad section of the online classified website Backpage.com.

Lt. Solic said when someone responded to the phone number in the ad, the undercover officer told the caller that he was a 15-year-old boy.

The two agreed to meet at a fast food restaurant on State Route 45 in Lisbon and when 36-year-old Matthew Earl arrived he was arrested.

According to reports, Earl admitted to sending graphic text messages to the person he thought was a teenage boy. He also confessed to talking “dirty” in an attempt to lure the teen into meeting with him.