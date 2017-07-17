Youngstown man accused of smoking marijuana with 15-year-old

A Youngstown man is being accused of corrupting another with drugs, after he was allegedly found smoking marijuana with a 15-year-old female on Sunday night.

Police found 22-year-old Dennis Mosley, and a female minor sitting in a parking lot of Yellow Creek Park after the park was closed.

When questioned by police, they said they were hanging out and were just about to leave. Police said both Mosley and the passenger gave fake names and claimed to be 19-years-old.

A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the car and Mosley admitted to the officers that he had just smoked pot, while several burnt cigar "roaches" were seen inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a small bag of marijuana in the center console.

Mosley and the minor were transported to the station.

According to reports, because of the significant age difference, the minor was treated as a victim rather than an accomplice.

This incident is under investigation.