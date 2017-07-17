Valley Boy Scout troop includes people with disabilities

Warren police are investigating a shooting at a basketball court on Monday night. Officials say a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times in the torso and thigh near Highland Terrace. Police say there are no suspects at this time. This incident is under investigation. Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.More >>
A Youngstown man is being accused of corrupting another with drugs, after he was allegedly found smoking marijuana with a 15 year old female on Sunday night. Police found 22-year-old Dennis Mosley, and a female minor sitting in a parking lot of Yellow Creek Park after the park was closed. When questioned, they said they were just hanging out and were just about to leave. Both Mosley and the passenger gave police fake names and claimed to be 19-years-old. ...More >>
A Lisbon man, who was arrested during an undercover sex sting, is facing two felony charges of importuning and possessing criminal tools.More >>
A 34-year-old Maplewood High School graduate was one of two victims in a deadly airplane crash in Kansas on Sunday.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising...More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>
