Valley Boy Scout troop includes people with disabilities

The Boy Scouts of America has been around for over a hundred years.

But did you know the organization strives to include people with physical, mental and emotional disabilities?

Boy Scout troop 3 in Austintown isn't the biggest Boy Scout Troop around. Right now there are only 6 members. But you may not find a troop anywhere else that touches the lives of it's members more than this one.

Troop 3 has been around for over 50 years in the valley. It's made up of Scouts with disabilities.

Scoutmaster Judy Jones found out about it over 15 years ago when she got her son involved. "I had a young man that was autistic, OCD, you name it, my child had it," said Jones. She's been involved ever since.

And although these Scouts are a little older than most, some are ages 26 to 52, they do the same things all Scouts do. They hike, camp and earn merit badges. Some here are doing extremely well with several members earning Eagle scout.

"Ben learns discipline, the scout motto, like learning and helping and be friendly and being a good person overall," said Connie Juh.

At the most recent meeting a prospective member came to join. He's looking forward to doing more.

"We're trying to get him to get involved in doing more things. He's currently in Special Olympics and we thought Boy Scouts would be something else to get him more active," said Carol Brown of Campbell.

If you would like information on how to get your special needs child involved in Scouts Troop 3 meets each Monday at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church at 4580 Canfield Road in Canfield. The times are 7:00-8:30pm. For questions about the troop call Connie Juh at 330-503-5604.