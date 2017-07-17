Warren Police: 19-year-old shot several times on basketball cour - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren Police: 19-year-old shot several times on basketball court

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren police are investigating a shooting at a basketball court on Monday night. 

Officials say a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times in the torso and thigh near Highland Terrace.

Police say there are no suspects at this time. 

This incident is under investigation. 

