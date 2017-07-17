Woman killed, man wounded in Pittsburgh suburb of McKeesport

Gregory Polanco doubled twice, drove in two runs and threw out a potential go-ahead run at the plate to lead the surging Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising...More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>
A woman is dead and a man critically wounded after a shooting in the Pittsburgh suburb of McKeesport.More >>
The owner of a pit bull that mauled two children last month in Pennsylvania has been charged in the attack.More >>
A Philadelphia man has finally received his high school diploma - at 97-years-old.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman accused of setting her sleeping boyfriend on fire and then throwing urine on him to extinguish the flames says she actually saved his life after he accidentally sparked the fire.More >>
Ohio police say one rider was knocked out of their wheelchair and another suffered cuts on their face after a bullet broke the window of a bus.More >>
Authorities are reporting a 20 percent increase this year in the number of homicides in Philadelphia, where four people were shot and killed over the weekend.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania driver crashed after he became distracted by taking a selfie.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man after they say he doused himself with gasoline and threatened to light him and four officers on fire.More >>
The investigation into a deadly shooting at a suburban Cincinnati gender-reveal party has taken a strange turn.More >>
Ohio's capital city has stopped enforcing its panhandling law after similar laws were challenged successfully using a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in an Arizona case about church signs.More >>
Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.".More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
