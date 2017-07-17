Woman killed, man wounded in Pittsburgh suburb of McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a shooting in the Pittsburgh suburb of McKeesport that also left a man critically wounded.

Allegheny County police say officers responded to the shooting about 10:20 p.m. Sunday and found the two critically wounded.

The medical examiner's office said 23-year-old Samantha Klavora was pronounced dead at a hospital of gunshot wounds. The death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators said they believe the 38-year-old man, whose name hasn't been released, was the intended target and the shooting may have been retaliation for a previous homicide, which they didn't immediately describe.

Police say two or three men were seen running away after the shots were fired. No arrests were immediately announced.

