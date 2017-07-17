Studio: Kermit actor fired for 'unacceptable' conduct

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.

The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planet

New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problems

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump

Federal prosecutors have quietly unsealed an indictment saying three members of the MS-13 street gang were among those responsible for the April massacre of four young men found hacked to death in a Long Island park.

The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is planning to push a bill to require sprinklers in high-rise buildings in the wake of a fire that killed three people.

A Cincinnati-area photographer is suing Procter & Gamble, saying the consumer products company didn't pay her for photos that appeared on Olay packaging worldwide.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Muppets Studio is blaming "unacceptable business conduct" for its dismissal of Steve Whitmire as the longtime performer of Kermit the Frog.

This explanation, issued Monday, follows Whitmire's emotional blog post last week after his firing was made public. He said he learned last October that the role of Kermit would be recast.

Whitmire had been with the Muppets since 1978, and took over as Kermit after the untimely death of Muppets founder Jim Henson in 1990.

The Muppets Studio did not detail the nature of Whitmire's "repeated unacceptable business conduct," but said it spanned "a period of many years," adding that "he consistently failed to address" his employers' feedback.

Whitmire could not immediately be reached for comment, but in an interview Monday with The Hollywood Reporter he said the studio felt he had been too outspoken in expressing how the Kermit character should be portrayed on the ABC prime-time Muppets mockumentary series that aired in 2015-16. Whitmire said he had only been trying to help keep the show "on track."

The studio said veteran Muppets performer Matt Vogel is now taking over as Kermit.

Henson's daughter and son told The New York Times Monday that they supported the decision to fire Whitmire.

Henson's daughter, Lisa, told the Times that Whitmire refused to train an understudy for low-level performances and "played brinkmanship very aggressively in contract negotiations." Lisa Henson is president of the Jim Henson Co., which sold The Muppets brand to Disney in 2004.

Brian Henson, who is the company's chairman, told the Times that Whitmore often sent emails attacking writers, directors and others involved in Muppets projects.

