See this? Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>
A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.More >>
A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.".More >>
Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.".More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.More >>
Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>