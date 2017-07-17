See this? Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.

A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.

The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planet

The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planet

New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problems

New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problems

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump.

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump.

A Cincinnati-area photographer is suing Procter & Gamble, saying the consumer products company didn't pay her for photos that appeared on Olay packaging worldwide.

A Cincinnati-area photographer is suing Procter & Gamble, saying the consumer products company didn't pay her for photos that appeared on Olay packaging worldwide.

California lawmakers are nearing a high-stakes decision that will decide the fate of a climate initiative that Gov. Jerry Brown holds up as a model to be replicated around the world to confront rising global temperatures.

California lawmakers are nearing a high-stakes decision that will decide the fate of a climate initiative that Gov. Jerry Brown holds up as a model to be replicated around the world to confront rising global...

The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.

The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.

Adults, teens and children as young as 2 were enjoying a summer afternoon by cooling off in an Arizona creek when the gentle waters turned deadly.

Adults, teens and children as young as 2 were enjoying a summer afternoon by cooling off in an Arizona creek when the gentle waters turned deadly.

LONDON (AP) - Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye.

In a case report published Monday in the journal BMJ, the doctors said that the woman had worn monthly disposable contact lenses for 35 years; she had "deep set eyes" and poorer vision in that eye, which they said might have contributed to a failure to remove some of the lenses.

The doctors said the 17 lenses were bound together by mucus. A further 10 were found by the surgeon using a microscope. Rupal Morjaria, a specialist trainee in ophthalmology, said the "large mass" would have caused quite a lot of irritation.

The patient had chalked it up to old age and dry eye, Morjaria said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.