Joe Biden memoir coming out Nov. 14

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.

The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planet

New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problems

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump

A strong earthquake on the Russian side of the Bering Sea prompted a tsunami advisory for parts of the Pacific, including Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands and Russia.

Oklahoma prosecutor plans to try a white former police officer a fourth time in the shooting death of his daughter's black boyfriend.

Fire investigators have determined where a deadly fire began in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building, but they're still working to identify the cause.

California lawmakers are nearing a high-stakes decision that will decide the fate of a climate initiative that Gov. Jerry Brown holds up as a model to be replicated around the world to confront rising global temperatures.

Federal prosecutors have quietly unsealed an indictment saying three members of the MS-13 street gang were among those responsible for the April massacre of four young men found hacked to death in a Long Island park.

NEW YORK (AP) - Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and it will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

Flatiron Books, which acquired the book in April, announced Monday that the former vice president will promote the book as part of his "American Promise Tour." Two days before the book is released, an interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on Winfrey's OWN network. His tour opens Nov. 13 with an appearance at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Biden's book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.

