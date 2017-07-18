Police search for car break-in suspects near Mill Creek Park

A Mill Creek Park neighborhood near Lake Newport has lately been the target of car break-ins, and police tried putting a stop to it early Tuesday morning.

At least one juvenile is in custody, and police are searching for others after officers saw a dome light on inside a car on Shelby Road around 3:30 a.m.

When police went to investigate, they heard movement in the woods.

Police caught one juvenile and were still searching for possible others.

A search dog was also used to assist officers.