7th inning grand slam propels Scrappers to win

Simeon Lucas delivered in a big way for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Eastwood Field.

Lucas delivered six RBI and capped off a seven run seventh inning with a grand slam as the Scrappers topped the Batavia Muckdogs 11-5 for their third straight win.

Batavia jumped out to an early lead with a run in the top of the third inning. With one out, Sam Castro and J.C. Millan both singled. Scrappers’ starter Francisco Perez would then throw two wild pitches to move both runners up two bases and allowing Castro to score the first run of the game.

The Scrappers wasted no time answering back. In the bottom of the third inning with one out, Lucas drove in the tying run on a ground out to first. Oscar Gonzalez then followed with a RBI single to give the Scrappers a 2-1 lead.

After Batavia took the lead back with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, the Scrappers bats would be silent until the bottom of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Scrappers would send eleven batters to the plate. A wild pitch allowed Jason Rodriguez to score to tie the game 3-3. Clark Scolamiero then singled to give the lead back to Mahoning Valley. With one out and the bases loaded, Lucas blasted a towering grand slam to right field to break the game wide open.

Lucas would pick up his sixth and final RBI in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs he singled to score Scolamiero to push the Scrapper lead out to the final of 11-5.

Francisco Perez started for the Scrappers and earned a no decision in five innings of work. Perez allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits. He walked one and struck out three. Cameron Mingo (3-0) followed and picked up the win in two innings of relief. Mingo scattered two hits and struck out one. Riley Echols followed and went the final two innings in relief. Echols allowed two runs, both earned, on three hits. He walked one and struck out four.

The Scrappers and Muckdogs continue their series on Tuesday night at 7:05. Grant Hockin will start on the mound for the Scrappers.

Source: Mahoning Valley Scrappers

?