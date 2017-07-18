2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) - Ohio officials say two high school students were killed and two other people injured in a two-vehicle crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 17-year-old Gavin Schlotterbeck was driving in Delaware County Monday when he went off the right side of the road. The highway patrol says Schlotterbeck turned sharply to the left, driving over the center line and crashing into a car being driven by 19-year-old Emily Bensi.

Schlotterbeck and his passenger, 17-year-old Hunter McClelland were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were entering their senior year at Olentangy Liberty High School.

Bensi and her passenger, 12-year-old Geneva Day, were hospitalized with injuries that aren't life-threatening.

Highway patrol says neither alcohol nor excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

