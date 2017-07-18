Police: Five-year-old looks on as father overdoses at Howland gas station

Howland police have charged two men suspected of overdosing on drugs in front of the five-year-old son of one of the suspects.

Michael Donadio, 25, of Youngstown and Jacob Tocco, 22, of Newton Falls are charged with possessing drug instruments.

Donadio is also charged with endangering children because police say his five-year-old son was with the two when they were found unconscious at the GetGo on Niles Cortland Road Saturday night.

According to the police report, Donadio was found lying on the cement pad next to his car.

Police say Tocco was in the passenger seat of the car passed out.

Officers say a used needle was on the floor of the car.

Both men were revived using the opiate overdose reversal drug Narcan.

A GetGo employee told police she spotted the child standing alone next to a gas pump, and brought the boy inside and then called the police.

The five-year-old told police that Donadio is his father. The boy was turned over to his grandparents.