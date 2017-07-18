Philadelphia man sentenced to 416 years in prison

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to a maximum of 416 years in prison after being convicted of shooting and injuring four people during a series of robberies.

Amin Ackridge was found guilty in April of four counts of attempted murder, six counts of robbery and other various offenses related to the 2015 shootings.

Prosecutors say the robberies occurred between June 6 and July 21, 2015, during which Frank Oliver III acted as the getaway driver. Several victims were shot, including one man who is paralyzed from the waist down.

Ackridge was arrested in August 2015.

Oliver, the grandson of former Rep. Frank Oliver, was sentenced to a maximum of six years in prison after pleading guilty.

