Singer Zac Brown visits teen in Philadelphia hospital

Simeon Lucas delivered in a big way for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Eastwood Field.More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco...More >>
Gregory Polanco doubled twice, drove in two runs and threw out a potential go-ahead run at the plate to lead the surging Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Officials say a hot air balloon had to make an emergency landing in the middle of a Pennsylvania road after running out of fuel.More >>
A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to a maximum of 416 years in prison after being convicted of shooting and injuring four people during a series of robberies.More >>
Several Ohio residents are being forced to leave their homes after they began sinking into the ground.More >>
Three Ohio residents face multiple drug charges after Florida authorities say they left a 6-year-old boy alone at a rest stop on Interstate 95.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio are trying to determine how two inmates escaped from a county jail before their orange pants were found at the edge of a nearby cornfield.More >>
Ohio officials say two high school students were killed and two other people injured in a two-vehicle crash.More >>
A woman is dead and a man critically wounded after a shooting in the Pittsburgh suburb of McKeesport.More >>
The owner of a pit bull that mauled two children last month in Pennsylvania has been charged in the attack.More >>
A Philadelphia man has finally received his high school diploma - at 97-years-old.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman accused of setting her sleeping boyfriend on fire and then throwing urine on him to extinguish the flames says she actually saved his life after he accidentally sparked the fire.More >>
A golden retriever has a baby deer in his mouth and he's doing something amazing.More >>
Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.".More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
