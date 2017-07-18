Disney Live coming to Covelli Centre this fall

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy are among the host of Disney characters coming to Youngstown to entertain and thrill audience members young and old this fall.

Disney Live's Mickey and Minnie's Doorway to Magic is scheduled for two performances at the Covelli Center on October 29.

See the Fairy Godmother transform Cinderella's rags into a beautiful ball gown in a split second; the Toy Story gang defy the dimensions of Andy's toy box with the help of the green army men; and the spectacular stage debut of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider as they rise into the sky amidst the floating lanterns.

With special appearances by Snow White, Tinker Bell, and Aladdin's Genie, you never know what to expect or who might join in the fun.

Show times are 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm on Sunday, October 29.

Ticketing Information:

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, July 25 at 10:00 am.

They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, by visiting the Southwoods Health Box Office at the Covelli Centre or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

For more information, please visit covellicentre.com.