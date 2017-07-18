Trump blasts Congress over failure of GOP health care bill

President Donald Trump is vowing to boost U.S. manufacturing by cutting the trade deficit with MexicoMore >>
President Donald Trump is vowing to boost U.S. manufacturing by cutting the trade deficit with MexicoMore >>
A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisperMore >>
A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisperMore >>
Five children were among the nine people killed during the weekend in a flash flood at a swimming hole in Arizona's Tonto National Forest and all were part of an extended familyMore >>
Five children were among the nine people killed during the weekend in a flash flood at a swimming hole in Arizona's Tonto National Forest and all were part of an extended familyMore >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
A golden retriever has a baby deer in his mouth and he's doing something amazing.More >>
A golden retriever has a baby deer in his mouth and he's doing something amazing.More >>
Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.".More >>
Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.".More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.More >>
Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>