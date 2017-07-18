Bittersweet change of command for Canfield K-9 officers

It was out with the old and in with the new at a heartfelt ceremony Tuesday morning in Canfield.

The police department is saying goodbye to K-9 Officer Thor.

Officer Thor was officially welcomed into retirement after 8 years of service with the department.

Back in November, Thor was credited with finding a young North Jackson girl who was lost in a field and was developing hypothermia.

Officer Rocky, who began in May, will officially take over the as the department's K-9 officer.

K-9 handler Chad Debarr says that since Rocky began, he has been instrumental in helping with several vehicle searches, and helping find several suspects.

The Canfield Rotary Club came together to hold a fundraiser for the department, and was able to donate the entire $14,000 needed to purchase Officer Rocky from Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pa.

The middle school also helped out and raised almost $3,000 for a vest and equipment for the K-9 program.

The department said they are thankful for everyone in the community who came together to help them say goodbye to Thor and welcome K-9 Rocky.

Thor will get to spend the rest of his days enjoying some relaxation in the home of his family.