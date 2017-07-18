Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls

The Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir in 2015 admitted to leaving the scene of the crash while on the witness stand Tuesday.More >>
The Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir in 2015 admitted to leaving the scene of the crash while on the witness stand Tuesday.More >>
It will cost more to drive along the Pennsylvania Turnpike beginning next year. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a six percent toll increase for both E-ZPass and cash customers. The increase is set to take effect on Jan. 7, 2018. The commission says the toll increase is required to meet funding obligations which include funding to the PA Department of Transportation to support public transportation statewide and improving the Turnpike’s own 550-mile to...More >>
It will cost more to drive along the Pennsylvania Turnpike beginning next year. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a six percent toll increase for both E-ZPass and cash customers. The increase is set to take effect on Jan. 7, 2018. The commission says the toll increase is required to meet funding obligations which include funding to the PA Department of Transportation to support public transportation statewide and improving the Turnpike’s own 550-mile to...More >>
It was out with the old and in with the new at a heartfelt ceremony Tuesday morning in Canfield.More >>
It was out with the old and in with the new at a heartfelt ceremony Tuesday morning in Canfield.More >>
Simeon Lucas delivered in a big way for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Eastwood Field.More >>
Simeon Lucas delivered in a big way for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Eastwood Field.More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco...More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco Giants...More >>
Gregory Polanco doubled twice, drove in two runs and threw out a potential go-ahead run at the plate to lead the surging Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.More >>
Gregory Polanco doubled twice, drove in two runs and threw out a potential go-ahead run at the plate to lead the surging Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>