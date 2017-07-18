Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. -

It will cost more to drive along the Pennsylvania Turnpike beginning next year.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a six percent toll increase for both E-ZPass and cash customers.

The increase is set to take effect on Jan. 7, 2018.

The commission says the toll increase is required to meet funding obligations which include funding to the PA Department of Transportation to support public transportation statewide and improving the Turnpike’s own 550-mile toll-road system that is almost 77 years old in places.

The turnpike commission says the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase next year from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass customers and from $1.95 to $2.10 for cash customers.

The most common toll for a Class-5 vehicle — a prevalent tractor-trailer class — will increase from $10.17 to 10.78 for E-ZPass and from $14.45 to $15.35 for cash.

The toll increase will apply to all portions of the PA Turnpike system with these exceptions:

  • There will be no 2018 increase for E-ZPass or Toll-By-Plate customers at the Delaware River Bridge westbound cashless tolling point (#359) in Bucks County;
  • Toll rates at the Keyser Avenue (#122) and Clarks Summit (#131) toll plazas on the Northeastern Extension (I-476) in Lackawanna County will not increase until April 2018 as a part of the planned conversion to cashless tolling (rates will be set closer to the conversion date using a new vehicle-classification system)
  • Toll rates at the Findlay Connector (PA Turnpike 576, Allegheny and Washington counties) will not increase until April 2018 as a part of the planned conversion to cashless tolling (rates will be set closer to the conversion date using a new vehicle-classification system)

