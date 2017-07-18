Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls

It will cost more to drive along the Pennsylvania Turnpike beginning next year.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a six percent toll increase for both E-ZPass and cash customers.

The increase is set to take effect on Jan. 7, 2018.

The commission says the toll increase is required to meet funding obligations which include funding to the PA Department of Transportation to support public transportation statewide and improving the Turnpike’s own 550-mile toll-road system that is almost 77 years old in places.

The turnpike commission says the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase next year from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass customers and from $1.95 to $2.10 for cash customers.

The most common toll for a Class-5 vehicle — a prevalent tractor-trailer class — will increase from $10.17 to 10.78 for E-ZPass and from $14.45 to $15.35 for cash.

The toll increase will apply to all portions of the PA Turnpike system with these exceptions: