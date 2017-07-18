Seven count indictment charges Warren teen with raping children - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Seven count indictment charges Warren teen with raping children

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

An 18-year-old man from Warren who is jailed on a bond of $1 million now faces seven charges filed after he allegedly raped several children.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted Dominic Seem on two counts of gross sexual imposition, four counts of rape, and one count of attempted rape.

The indictment says there were several victims.

A Warren police report indicated up to four juvenile victims may have been raped.

Seem has remained in jail since his arrest on July 1.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms