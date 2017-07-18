Mercy Health to move 40 jobs from Youngstown

Dozens of Youngstown Mercy Health jobs are being relocated out of the Valley.

Mercy Health announced Tuesday that 40 positions from the Patient Access Center in Youngstown and from back-office positions are being moved in August.

The affected employees will have the option of relocating to Mason, Ohio, which is just north east of Cincinnati.

Carrie Kandes, a spokesperson for Mercy Health, says that all of the employees have been provided with a relocation benefit option to help them if they choose to accept the move.

Kandes also said that the company's Talent Exchange Program will work with employees to find available positions within Mercy Health for which they may be a fit and fast-track them in the hiring process.

The Talent Exchange Program frequently helps existing Mercy Health employees who wish to move from one location of the company to another.

"As we navigate the dynamics of the transformative healthcare environment, Mercy Health continues to evaluate how we can best improve the health of our communities while serving as good stewards of our heritage and our ministry resources," said Kandes. "We’re doing this in a variety of ways, including through financial diligence, a focus on innovation and the alignment of our talent to support this work."

For employees who do not wish to relocate, or find other positions with Mercy Health, Kandes said the company will help them in pursuing other available options in the community.

Kandes said that all of the employees who are affected have already been contacted by the company, and told that if they choose not to relocate the company will provide assistance with things like job applications, and resume writing.

Mercy Health operates St. Elizabeth's Hospitals in Youngstown and Boardman, and St. Joseph's Hospital in Warren, as well as several specialized clinics and offices.