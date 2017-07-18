Youngstown man reports robbery at Campbell street corner

One man is in jail and police are looking for another suspect after a man says he was robbed at gunpoint in Campbell Monday night.

The 26-year-old Youngstown man told police that he was walking home from his girlfriend's house when two men got out of a car and held him up at gunpoint at 12th Street and Sanderson Avenues.

According to the police report, the robbers told the man not to move as they went through his pockets, tossing his phone into a field.

The two suspects made off with the man's wallet, which contained his Social Security Card, a bank card and about $263.

Police arrested 25-year-old Keith Walker of Youngstown and booked him into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.

A second suspect has yet to be arrested.