Indictment: Masury man stole thousands from mother to support drug habit

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

The Trumbull County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted a Masury man on charges of stealing $15,000 to support his drug habit. 

According to court records, 41-year-old Gary Hougelman admitted to Brookfield Police that he stole money from his mother back in April. 

A police report says Hougelman admitted to officers that he took all of the money from the 71-year-old's account because of his heroin habit. 

Hougelman reportedly said that he had opened an online banking account in her name and without her knowledge.

He allegedly went on to say that he took $15,000 of her money and transferred it to that online account. 

The police report says that Hougelman's mother said she did not want her son to go to jail. 

The victim reportedly relied on Hougelman to take her for dialysis treatments three times a week. 

A warrant was issued for Hougelman in June. 

Hougelman is now indicted on one felony charge of theft. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bond. 

