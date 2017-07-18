Indictment: Masury man stole thousands from mother to support drug habit

President Donald Trump is coming back to the Valley next week and this time he'll be coming to downtown Youngstown. According to the website donaldjtrump.com, the President will appear at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online by following this link. Only two tickets are allowed per registration and are available on a first come first serve basis. The doors open at 4 pm and the event will begin at 7 pm.More >>
It was out with the old and in with the new at a heartfelt ceremony Tuesday morning in Canfield.More >>
A Warren woman was indicted by the Trumbull County Grand Jury Tuesday after police say she confessed to supplying cocaine to her 16-year-old nephew.More >>
Simeon Lucas delivered in a big way for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Eastwood Field.More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco...More >>
Gregory Polanco doubled twice, drove in two runs and threw out a potential go-ahead run at the plate to lead the surging Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
