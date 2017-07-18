Verdict expected Wednesday in trial of Poland doctor - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Verdict expected Wednesday in trial of Poland doctor

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
Dr. Joseph Yurich Dr. Joseph Yurich
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio -

After seven days of testimony, closing arguments were presented Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Poland doctor Joseph Yurich.

The 38 year old surgeon is on trial for charges stemming from a fatal boat crash at Berlin Reservoir.  

As it's final witness the defense called Dr. Yurich to give his account of what happened on May 9, 2015.  He's accused of being alcohol impaired when his speed boat crashed into a fishing boat, at night, killing an Akron man and injuring a second person.  For the first time, Yurich stated that he heard an explosion, which he says took him back to his time as a physician in Iraq. He said he remembers nothing about the crash.

 In closing arguments the prosecution said the doctor sped away from the crash, and did nothing to help the two victims in the water. "This doctor, who knows how important it is to triage and immediately treat injured people leaves the scene.  He doesn't do anything," said Assistant Prosecutor, Dawn Cantalamessa. 

The blood-alcohol samples taken from Dr. Yurich were excluded from the trial.  That's because the judge ruled that they were not properly handled and were not refrigerated.  On the stand, Yurich admitted that he had two beers and two liquor shots called "mini beers".  The defense argued that not one witness testified that Yurich was impaired the night of the crash.
"We know Joe wasn't impaired that night.  Everybody that interacted with him before he got on the boat said he was not," Defense attorney Lynn Morrow said. 

The charges against Yurich are aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, operating a watercraft while impaired, and leaving the scene of the crash.  Yurich waived his right to a jury trial, and now Judge John Durkin must review the evidence and the testimony of twenty six witnesses and render his verdict.  


 
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:01:55 GMT
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>

  • Townships learn how to improve roads at SealMaster Day

    Townships learn how to improve roads at SealMaster Day

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:49:37 GMT
    Saving money and making roads last longer.  That was the goal at today's SealMaster Day in Lowellville.  The latest technologies of road repair were on display for Engineers and road departments from 5 counties Tuesday Afternoon. The Village of Lowellville's Engineer, as well as SealMaster of Hillsville, put on demonstrations from crack sealing, to filling pot holes. Those attending were able to operate the equipment and learned first hand how the methods presented may s...More >>
    Saving money and making roads last longer.  That was the goal at today's SealMaster Day in Lowellville.  The latest technologies of road repair were on display for Engineers and road departments from 5 counties Tuesday Afternoon. The Village of Lowellville's Engineer, as well as SealMaster of Hillsville, put on demonstrations from crack sealing, to filling pot holes. Those attending were able to operate the equipment and learned first hand how the methods presented may s...More >>

  • President Trump plans Valley rally next week

    President Trump plans Valley rally next week

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:29:43 GMT

    President Donald Trump is coming back to the Valley next week and this time he'll be coming to downtown Youngstown. According to the website donaldjtrump.com, the President will appear at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online by following this link. Only two tickets are allowed per registration and are available on a first come first serve basis. The doors open at 4 pm and the event will begin at 7 pm.  

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is coming back to the Valley next week and this time he'll be coming to downtown Youngstown. According to the website donaldjtrump.com, the President will appear at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online by following this link. Only two tickets are allowed per registration and are available on a first come first serve basis. The doors open at 4 pm and the event will begin at 7 pm.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms