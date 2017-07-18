Verdict expected Wednesday in trial of Poland doctor

After seven days of testimony, closing arguments were presented Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Poland doctor Joseph Yurich.

The 38 year old surgeon is on trial for charges stemming from a fatal boat crash at Berlin Reservoir.

As it's final witness the defense called Dr. Yurich to give his account of what happened on May 9, 2015. He's accused of being alcohol impaired when his speed boat crashed into a fishing boat, at night, killing an Akron man and injuring a second person. For the first time, Yurich stated that he heard an explosion, which he says took him back to his time as a physician in Iraq. He said he remembers nothing about the crash.

In closing arguments the prosecution said the doctor sped away from the crash, and did nothing to help the two victims in the water. "This doctor, who knows how important it is to triage and immediately treat injured people leaves the scene. He doesn't do anything," said Assistant Prosecutor, Dawn Cantalamessa.

The blood-alcohol samples taken from Dr. Yurich were excluded from the trial. That's because the judge ruled that they were not properly handled and were not refrigerated. On the stand, Yurich admitted that he had two beers and two liquor shots called "mini beers". The defense argued that not one witness testified that Yurich was impaired the night of the crash.

"We know Joe wasn't impaired that night. Everybody that interacted with him before he got on the boat said he was not," Defense attorney Lynn Morrow said.

The charges against Yurich are aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, operating a watercraft while impaired, and leaving the scene of the crash. Yurich waived his right to a jury trial, and now Judge John Durkin must review the evidence and the testimony of twenty six witnesses and render his verdict.





