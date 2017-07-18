Warren woman indicted after teen's overdose - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren woman indicted after teen's overdose

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren woman was indicted by the Trumbull County Grand Jury Tuesday after police say she confessed to supplying cocaine to her 16-year-old nephew.

Police say the 16-year-old had to be treated from an overdosed earlier this month after allegedly using the drugs.

Heather Cope, 35, now faces a number of charges. An indictment handed up charges Cope with two felony counts of corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in cocaine, and one felony count each of endangering children and permitting drug abuse. 

Warren police told 21 News that officers had to give Narcan to Cope's husband the night before the teen's overdose.

Police previously said that they believe he overdosed on the same batch of cocaine

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:01:55 GMT
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>

  • Townships learn how to improve roads at SealMaster Day

    Townships learn how to improve roads at SealMaster Day

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:49:37 GMT
    Saving money and making roads last longer.  That was the goal at today's SealMaster Day in Lowellville.  The latest technologies of road repair were on display for Engineers and road departments from 5 counties Tuesday Afternoon. The Village of Lowellville's Engineer, as well as SealMaster of Hillsville, put on demonstrations from crack sealing, to filling pot holes. Those attending were able to operate the equipment and learned first hand how the methods presented may s...More >>
    Saving money and making roads last longer.  That was the goal at today's SealMaster Day in Lowellville.  The latest technologies of road repair were on display for Engineers and road departments from 5 counties Tuesday Afternoon. The Village of Lowellville's Engineer, as well as SealMaster of Hillsville, put on demonstrations from crack sealing, to filling pot holes. Those attending were able to operate the equipment and learned first hand how the methods presented may s...More >>

  • President Trump plans Valley rally next week

    President Trump plans Valley rally next week

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:29:43 GMT

    President Donald Trump is coming back to the Valley next week and this time he'll be coming to downtown Youngstown. According to the website donaldjtrump.com, the President will appear at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online by following this link. Only two tickets are allowed per registration and are available on a first come first serve basis. The doors open at 4 pm and the event will begin at 7 pm.  

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is coming back to the Valley next week and this time he'll be coming to downtown Youngstown. According to the website donaldjtrump.com, the President will appear at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online by following this link. Only two tickets are allowed per registration and are available on a first come first serve basis. The doors open at 4 pm and the event will begin at 7 pm.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms