Warren woman indicted after teen's overdose

A Warren woman was indicted by the Trumbull County Grand Jury Tuesday after police say she confessed to supplying cocaine to her 16-year-old nephew.

Police say the 16-year-old had to be treated from an overdosed earlier this month after allegedly using the drugs.

Heather Cope, 35, now faces a number of charges. An indictment handed up charges Cope with two felony counts of corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in cocaine, and one felony count each of endangering children and permitting drug abuse.

Warren police told 21 News that officers had to give Narcan to Cope's husband the night before the teen's overdose.

Police previously said that they believe he overdosed on the same batch of cocaine