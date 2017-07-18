Townships learn how to improve roads at SealMaster Day - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Townships learn how to improve roads at SealMaster Day

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio -

Saving money and making roads last longer. 

That was the goal at today's SealMaster Day in Lowellville. 

The latest technologies of road repair were on display for Engineers and road departments from 5 counties Tuesday Afternoon.

The Village of Lowellville's Engineer, as well as SealMaster of Hillsville, put on demonstrations from crack sealing, to filling pot holes.

Those attending were able to operate the equipment and learned first hand how the methods presented may save their communities money. 

"If properly, proactively maintained from the time that the asphalt was put in place you can double the life of your asphalt for about 40% of what it ordinarily cost to just keep continuingly repaving the asphalt," says Mike Rich, Business Development Manager of SealMaster. 

Other methods presented would help save communities up to $8,000 per mile of road work.
 


 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:01:55 GMT
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>

  • Townships learn how to improve roads at SealMaster Day

    Townships learn how to improve roads at SealMaster Day

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:49:37 GMT
    Saving money and making roads last longer.  That was the goal at today's SealMaster Day in Lowellville.  The latest technologies of road repair were on display for Engineers and road departments from 5 counties Tuesday Afternoon. The Village of Lowellville's Engineer, as well as SealMaster of Hillsville, put on demonstrations from crack sealing, to filling pot holes. Those attending were able to operate the equipment and learned first hand how the methods presented may s...More >>
    Saving money and making roads last longer.  That was the goal at today's SealMaster Day in Lowellville.  The latest technologies of road repair were on display for Engineers and road departments from 5 counties Tuesday Afternoon. The Village of Lowellville's Engineer, as well as SealMaster of Hillsville, put on demonstrations from crack sealing, to filling pot holes. Those attending were able to operate the equipment and learned first hand how the methods presented may s...More >>

  • President Trump plans Valley rally next week

    President Trump plans Valley rally next week

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:29:43 GMT

    President Donald Trump is coming back to the Valley next week and this time he'll be coming to downtown Youngstown. According to the website donaldjtrump.com, the President will appear at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online by following this link. Only two tickets are allowed per registration and are available on a first come first serve basis. The doors open at 4 pm and the event will begin at 7 pm.  

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is coming back to the Valley next week and this time he'll be coming to downtown Youngstown. According to the website donaldjtrump.com, the President will appear at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online by following this link. Only two tickets are allowed per registration and are available on a first come first serve basis. The doors open at 4 pm and the event will begin at 7 pm.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms