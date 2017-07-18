Townships learn how to improve roads at SealMaster Day

Saving money and making roads last longer.

That was the goal at today's SealMaster Day in Lowellville.

The latest technologies of road repair were on display for Engineers and road departments from 5 counties Tuesday Afternoon.

The Village of Lowellville's Engineer, as well as SealMaster of Hillsville, put on demonstrations from crack sealing, to filling pot holes.

Those attending were able to operate the equipment and learned first hand how the methods presented may save their communities money.

"If properly, proactively maintained from the time that the asphalt was put in place you can double the life of your asphalt for about 40% of what it ordinarily cost to just keep continuingly repaving the asphalt," says Mike Rich, Business Development Manager of SealMaster.

Other methods presented would help save communities up to $8,000 per mile of road work.





