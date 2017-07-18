Brides-to-be find support on social media after Alfred Angelo closure

As if wedding planning wasn't stressful enough, brides-to-be, including some from the valley, are scrambling to find a new wedding dress after the sudden closure of Alfred Angelo Bridal.

"The dress is usually one of the things that you can check off the list early on," Ann Mulvany said, of Columbus, Ohio.

Mulvany is one of several brides offering to donate her wedding dress to a bride in need on social media by using the hashtag #dressmatchmaker on Twitter.

"To just have that major hiccup come in and kind of send you back to square one, I just have a lot of sympathy," Mulvany said.

Most are offering to donate their wedding dresses, as long as the brides pick up the shipping cost and proof they were somehow left in the dust by Alfred Angelo's closure.

A soon-to-be-bride shopping at Toula's bridal in Canfield Tuesday with her mom, knows the stresses of getting ready for the big day. She was happy to see the movement in supporting other women in her shoes.

"It's wonderful, it's a great idea, what is a bride going to do with her dress after the wedding anyway?," Meghan Walker said, of Cuyahoga Falls.

A Today Show viewer in Atlanta says she saw a segment about the movement on the morning show Tuesday and decided to join them by uploading photos of her wedding dress on facebook.

"I can't think of anything else that would be better than someone else to be able to have the memories that I had and help them out," Nicole Stephens said, of Atlanta, Georgia.

The outpouring of support follows a wave of competitors joining in to offer discounts to brides. Evaline's Bridal in Warren and Toula's Bridal in Canfield are among the stores offering discounts and special deals to brides in the valley impacted.