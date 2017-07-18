Court charges a man with murder for deadly shooting in Sharon

A man was found guilty of murder in court on Tuesday, for a shooting in Sharon that happened last summer.

Calvin Norris was found guilty of first degree murder and aggravated assault after shooting and killing victim Percy Godfrey, and assaulting Kimberly Odem.

According to reports, Godfrey was found dead outside of his Malleable Street home in Sharon when the police arrived.

Odem was found inside a home with several gunshot wounds.

Norris will be sentenced to life without parole.