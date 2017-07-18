A check for the purchase of New Castle YDC arrived shortly before the deadline

Hira Educational Services are one step closer to closing the deal on the purchase of former Youth Development Center in New Castle.

Just before the Monday evening deadline, the Department of General Services received a $32,000 check.

Stephen Rudman, Legislative Liaison for DGS, said that Hira must pay the remaining 90 percent of the $400,000 purchase in the next two months, in order to officially close on the property.

Local officials and the community have made efforts to reverse the sale that was approved by the state. A meeting was held at the beginning of the month that required security checks at the door, as a result of the community's response to the sale.