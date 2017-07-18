Children's Hospitals Specialty Care Center Hermitage moves to ne - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Children's Hospitals Specialty Care Center Hermitage moves to new location

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
SHARON, Pa. -

The Children's Specialty Care Center Hermitage of UPMC, will move in August to a new location in downtown Sharon.

The center will operate out of the first floor of the Primary Health Network Building.

The same outpatient services will be offered at the new location.

The services include: Cardiology, Down Syndrome, Endocrinology, Genetics, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Clinical Nutrition, Neurology, and Pulmonology.

The Children's experts that come from the main campus in Pittsburgh, will continue to travel to the new Sharon location to provide outpatient services. 

