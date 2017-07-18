Community group pushes for Niles swimming pool to reopen

Use it or lose it -- there's a push in Niles to reopen the city pool before time and money runs out.

The pool located inside Waddell Park has been locked up and drained for several years. A citizens group says the city has more than $67-thousand in a state grant for repairs but the money needs to be used by June of 2018.

Tuesday night, the group met for a second time and said they can apply for more repair dollars every two years. They also say they would like to utilize a park levy, that's already been passed, to help pay for day-to-day pool operations.

"Talking to people they all say if the pool was open I would be there, I would love to go there," said "Save the Pool" Committee Member Aimee Cantola.

Niles has been in fiscal emergency since 2014. A supervising commission currently watches how every penny is spent.

