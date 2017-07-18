21 News legal expert weighs-in on Poland doctor's trial

A pivotal moment in the trial of Dr. Joseph Yurich as the Poland physician took the witness stand to tell his side of his defense.

After seven days of testimony, closing arguments were presented Tuesday. A verdict is expected to come sometime Wednesday.

Yurich is accused of being alcohol-impaired when his speed boat crashed into a fishing boat, at night, on Berlin Reservoir, killing an Akron man and injuring a second person.

Taking the stand in his own defense, Yurich testified that he heard an explosion, which he says took him back to his time as a physician in Iraq.

He said he remembers nothing about the crash.

21 News legal analyst Matt Mangino says the choice to testify is a risk every defense has to face.

"I don't think it's as grave of a risk, putting someone like this defendant on the witness stand because of their background," said Mangino. "Here we're talking about a doctor, a surgeon, someone who has no history of criminal activity. They're credibility is often a little higher than the run of the mill defendant you might see in a criminal case."

In closing arguments, the defense stated that not one witness said Yurich was impaired the night of the crash.

Yurich's blood and urine samples were dismissed in the trial because they weren't properly stored.

"While you can prove gross negligence in other ways, having a high blood alcohol content makes it a lot easier to prove," said Mangino. "I think the prosecution can still prove their case and have presented quite a bit of evidence to do that."

Yurich waived his right to a jury trial, so instead his fate is in the hands of Judge John Durkin.

"You expect a long serving judge to be able to make and distinguish between what is admissible evidence and what isn't and what he should consider when making his decision," said Mangino.

A verdict is expected to come Wednesday, more than two years after the deadly crash on Berlin Reservoir.



RELATED COVERAGE: