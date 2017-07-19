Poland doctor found guilty of vehicular homicide

A Mahoning Judge has found a Poland doctor guilty of vehicular homicide after a 2015 crash on Berlin Lake.

Judge Durkin issued his verdict Wednesday morning, finding 38-year-old Dr. Joseph Yurich guilty on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

Yurich was found not guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Yurich's speed boat hit a fishing boat around midnight on May 9, 2015 on Berlin Lake.

The man in the fishing boat, Neal Cuppett of Akron, died. Another man in Cuppett's boat was injured.

Authorities believed Yurich was intoxicated at the time of the incident, but Judge John Durkin ruled the blood and urine samples taken from Yurich can't be used because they were not refrigerated before being analyzed.

During the reading of the verdict Judge Durkin said that he could not rule without reasonable doubt that Yurich was impaired on that night.

Yurich settled a wrongful death negligence suit filed by Cuppett's estate.

In May, a second negligence suit was brought against Yurich by the man who was injured in the same incident.

Yurich is a general surgeon at The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods in Boardman.

The doctor is expected to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

