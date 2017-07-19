Missing Portage County teen found safe

The alert for a missing Portage County teen has been cancelled, after police say she was found safely.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office issued the alert asking for the community's help to find 16-year-old Savannah Hopper Wednesday morning.

Officials say Savannah went missing from her home in Windham Township.

Windham Twp. is just across the county line in to Portage county, just moments from Newton Falls.

Police say at this time they believe Savannah left on her own.

She was found safely a short while later. Officials have not released details on where or how she was found, but say she is safe.



Sheriff David Doak is thanking the community for their help in looking for the missing girl.