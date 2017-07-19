Missing Portage County teen found safe

An alert has been issued for a missing Portage County teen, who officials say could be in danger.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning, after being rear ended at a stoplight.More >>
Tickets go on sale online Thursday for a September performance by rock artist Stevie Nicks at Youngstown's Covelli Centre. Nicks, who provided vocals for Fleetwood Mac and is now on a solo career, will bring her 24 Karat Gold Tour to the city at 8 p.m. September 15. Although regular tickets go on sale Friday, the online only pre-sale pre-sale is Thursday from 10 am until 10 pm. Purchasers of pre-sale tickets must use the password: COVELLI Tickets will be a...More >>
The semi-truck driver from Saratoga Springs, Utah has entered a not guilty plea on charges relating to a deadly crash in Interstate 76 late last monthMore >>
A Mahoning Judge has found a Poland doctor guilty of vehicular homicide after a 2015 crash on Berlin Lake.More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco...More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.More >>
Simeon Lucas delivered in a big way for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Eastwood Field.More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco...More >>
Gregory Polanco doubled twice, drove in two runs and threw out a potential go-ahead run at the plate to lead the surging Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.More >>
