Driver cited after rear-ending motorcycle in Austintown

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning, after being rear ended at a stoplight. 

According to a release, 46-year-old Roger Mosser, of Canfield, was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and Westchester Drive shortly after 6:30 a.m. 

Troopers say another driver, 53-year-old Donald Weyer, failed to stop in time, and hit the back of Mosser's Harley Davidson motorcycle. 

Mosser was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle. Troopes say he was not wearing a helmet at the time and was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries. 

Weyer, who was not injured in the crash, has been cited for failing to maintain an assured clear distance. 
 

