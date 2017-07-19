Driver cited after rear-ending motorcycle in Austintown

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning, after being rear ended at a stoplight.

According to a release, 46-year-old Roger Mosser, of Canfield, was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and Westchester Drive shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Troopers say another driver, 53-year-old Donald Weyer, failed to stop in time, and hit the back of Mosser's Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Mosser was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle. Troopes say he was not wearing a helmet at the time and was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

Weyer, who was not injured in the crash, has been cited for failing to maintain an assured clear distance.

